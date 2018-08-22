Home Nation

Deoria shelter home case: SIT searches Gorakhpur's old-age home

The SIT searched the old-age home in presence of NGO Vindya Vasini's chief and shelter home manager Girija Tripathi, the prime accused in the case, said an official.

Deoria shelter home

The Deoria shelter home from where 24 girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation came to light. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: The Special Investigating Team probing the Deoria girls' shelter home case involving sexual exploitation of its inmates today conducted searches in an old-age home run here by the NGO that ran the shelter home too.

The SIT searched the old-age home in presence of NGO Vindya Vasini's chief and shelter home manager Girija Tripathi, the prime accused in the case, said an official, who participated in the search operation.

The team broke open the seal of the old-age home and conducted searches under the supervision of Sadar sub divisional magistrate during which forensic experts from Lucknow lifted various samples from inside the home, the official said.

During the search, the SIT also seized some documents, including the office register of the old age home.

The police had raided the Deoria shelter home at station road there on August 5 and had rescued 23 inmates.

The rescued inmates had told sleuths that they were used to be ferried out of the shelter home to Gorakhpur in two cars - a red one and a white one.

Girija Tripathi, her husband Mohan Tripathi and their two daughters, Kanchan Lata and Kanak Lata were earlier remanded in police custody on Sunday for three days.

The police had seized Gorakhpur old age home on August 7 after rescuing four elderly inmates along with a 21-year-old woman.

 

