Five dead, a dozen ill after consuming spurious liquor in Shamli

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Five people died and 12 were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Kamalpur Village on the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border in Shamli district of western UP.

According to police sources, three out of the five people died on Tuesday and two succumbed on Wednesday.

Villagers allege that the victims had consumed country-made liquor. As per sources, one of the deceased had supplied the spurious liquor and he had consumed it as well.

Shamli District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh ordered an inquiry into the hooch tragedy and a case was lodged against one of the deceased and some unknown vendors under sections of IPC and Excise Act.

Singh said the village borders Haryana and the victims may have consumed spurious liquor in Karnal as a few were admitted in Karnal too. He did not rule out smuggling of spurious liquor from Haryana due to cheaper rates.

Taking swift action in the case, district police authorities suspended Inspector KP Singh and four Constables on Wednesday.

Shamli SP Dinesh Kumar said they had received information about the hooch tragedy in the village on Tuesday morning.

According to Kumar, the family members of the deceased denied that the deaths had taken place due to consumption of country-made liquor. "Families of two victims claimed that they had died due to heart failure. When policemen insisted on taking the bodies for autopsy, they refused to allow that," he said.

Those who died on Tuesday included Indrapal Singh (55), Sanjay Singh (28) and Joga Singh (50). The victims' families refused to lodge any complaint with the police.