Home Nation

In more trouble for AAP, prominent face Ashish Khetan quits party citing 'personal reasons'

Khetan said that his personal decision to move away from the party and electoral politics should not be viewed as a reflection on the AAP.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Ashish Khetan. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after Ashutosh resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party, another journalist-turned-politician, Ashish Khetan, on Wednesday announced his decision to quit the party. “I am completely focused on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation,” Khetan tweeted.

Later, in a Facebook post, he sought to dispel rumours and speculations regarding his move and said he had received “love and respect from party”. “For the past two years, I have been plagued with self-doubt and the question of whether I wanted to continue in electoral politics. Early this year I made my decision to quit active politics after much deliberation and in consultation with family and close friends,” he wrote. He clarified that he did not announce his decision earlier because the party was beset with a series of crises and waited for an opportune time “to formalise his decision”.

He also added that his “personal decision” to move away from the party and electoral politics should not be viewed as a reflection on AAP. Khetan, who was brought into the AAP fold by former members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, was made vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Committee —an advisory body of the Delhi government — three years ago. But he resigned from the post in April this year, saying he was joining the legal profession.

Like Ashutosh, Khetan, too, claimed that the decision to quit politics was a personal one. But observes see the recent developments as a result of AAP being relegated to a one-man show.  “The list of those who founded AAP or joined it with great idealism, but left, bitterly disillusioned, is long, very long. It was a moment of great hope. All destroyed by the unscrupulous ambition and lack of vision of 1 man. A case study of how an Organisation or movement can be destroyed,” tweeted Bhushan.

Delhi Congress leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee tweeted: “Within 6 years of forming the party, most of the old guards, founding members of AAP have left. Obviously something is terribly wrong within the party.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashish Khetan aap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games