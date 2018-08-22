Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Militants kill three policemen, BJP worker on Eid

A pall of gloom descended on the policeman's native Zazripora village when the news of constable Fayaz Ahmad Shah's death broke out.

Published: 22nd August 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:05 AM

Image of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir witnessed a violent Eid as terrorists killed three policemen in different incidents throughout the day, including an Inspector. A BJP worker was also shot dead by militants on Wednesday.
Ultras killed Inspector Asharf Dar at his home at Larve in South Kashmir’s Pulwama late in the evening when he was celebrating Eid with his family, police said.     Dar was working in a special branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and was posted in Budgam.

Earlier in the day, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, a trainee police constable, was shot when he was returning home after offering Eid prayers in Kulgam, one of the worst militancy-hit districts of South Kashmir.The 34-year-old was working with the J&K Police as a Special Police Officer and had been given an out-of-turn promotion and selected as a Constable.

He was undergoing training at Talwara in Jammu region and had gone home. Terrorists fired at Shah from a close range near his house and he died on the spot.Another Special Police Officer, Mohammad Yaqoob Shah, was shot at in Pulwama district. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

DGP S P Vaid termed the incidents a “dastardly acts”. “It only shows the frustration of terrorists who are resorting to such a cowardly acts of attacking unarmed policemen,” he said.In another incident, the bullet-riddled body of BJP worker Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who was reportedly kidnapped by suspected terrorists on Tuesday, was found in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The incident evoked sharp reactions from BJP chief Amit Shah who said extremists could not stop the Valley’s youths from choosing a better future and that the cycle of violence would not last long.  “Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama (J&K). This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. ...  This cycle of violence won’t last long,” he tweeted.

