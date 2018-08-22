Home Nation

Law Commission of India likely to urge scheme to rehabilitate the wrongly prosecuted

The two issues listed for discussion in the commission's final meeting are: Possibility of holding simultaneous elections in the country, and wrongful prosecutions, according to sources.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission of India is likely to recommend a comprehensive scheme for rehabilitation of victims of wrongful prosecution, The New Indian Express has learnt.

However, the 21st Law Commission may not be able to submit a report on review of the sedition law due to lack of time as the tenure of the panel is ending on August 31.

The two issues listed for discussion in the commission’s final meeting are: Possibility of holding simultaneous elections in the country, and wrongful prosecutions, according to sources. 

They said that the panel was ready with draft reports on the two issues and, after a detailed discussion on the topics, the commission would submit its reports to the government. As reported first by The New Indian Express on April 11, the commission is likely to recommend holding of simultaneous elections in two phases, beginning in 2019.

On the issue of wrongful prosecution, the panel is likely to give suggestions for a compensation scheme for people who have been wrongly incarcerated for a criminal offence. Besides compensation, the commission is likely to propose other legal remedies for such ‘miscarriage of justice’, sources in the know said. 

The commission has submitted 15 reports since its formation in 2016. Besides the two topics, the panel is preparing a working paper on “reforms in personal laws”. The panel decided to work on the subject while working on the contentious issue of having a Uniform Civil Code after figuring out that the UCC would require more time as several issues related to personal laws are pending before the Supreme Court. Though the panel is working hard to finalise a report on “reforms in personal laws” before the completion of its tenure, it may not be able to do so due to paucity of time. The working paper will be put in the public domain for consultation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Law Commission simultaneous elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games