Linking Islam with terror insults Muslims: Ajmer Dargah head

The spiritual head asked Muslims to present the true picture of their religion before non-Muslims.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AJMER: The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah today said linking Islam with terrorism is an insult to Muslims and those who do so are not aware of its teachings.

In a statement to mark Eid, the Deewan of Ajmer Dargah, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said the Prophet had given the message of peace and harmony, and the religion promoted amity between people.

He asked Muslims to present the true picture of their religion before non-Muslims.

Islam and terrorism cannot coexist, he said.

Terrorism cannot have any connection with Islam and if anyone brands it a terror religion, he is only expressing hatred towards it, the head of the Sufi shrine said.

The Dargah Deewan said Muslims should follow the principles of Islam fully and should not have any feeling of disrespect towards other religions.

Similarly other people should also learn that Islam promotes love and harmony, he added.

He said being a Muslim did not just mean wearing a skullcap and keeping a beard.

But a Muslim is one who has the desire to protect people from bloodshed, he said.

