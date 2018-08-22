Home Nation

Mandsaur gang-rape: Madhya Pradesh court awards death penalty to two men

The duo was booked for gang-rape, abduction and attempt to murder under the IPC sections, besides being booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Published: 22nd August 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Protest against rape

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Nearly two months after a seven-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, a court handed death sentence to the duo on Tuesday.

This is the 13th case this year in Madhya Pradesh in which those convicted of sexual crimes against minors was awarded capital punishment. Additional District and Sessions judge Nisha Gupta held Bhaiyu alias Irfan, 20, and Asif Mewati, 24, guilty and gave capital punishment to the two convicts for the June 26 ghastly act.

The duo was booked for gang-rape, abduction and attempt to murder under the IPC sections, besides being booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. While Irfan was arrested on June 28, Asif was caught the next day.The charge sheet was filed on July 12, while the charges against the accused were framed in the court six days later. The actual trial started with the submission of evidence before the court from July 30. A total of 37 prosecution witnesses testified during eight days of trial.

Case that shook the country

  • The minor was lured by the two men when she was waiting for her parents, outside her school on June 26.

  • Irfan took her to a secluded place where she was raped and tortured.

  • Her throat was also slit. She, however, survived.

  • Doctors were shocked on seeing injuries.

“The arguments were completed by both sides on August 14 and the verdict was reserved for its pronouncement on Tuesday,” Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told TNIE.The judge took into account the available evidence, including submissions of witnesses, the DNA report of the clothes and undergarments of Irfan, CCTV grabs and the statements of the rape survivor, to decide the case.

On June 26 evening, the Class III girl was kidnapped from near the gate of her school, while she was waiting for parents to return home. She was raped by the duo, who also tried to brutally murder her, but the minor survived miraculously. Later, the minor was found lying unconscious in Laxman Darwaja area. She was admitted to the MY Hospital in Indore, where timely surgery saved her life.

Mandsaur saw repeated protests with demonstrators forcing shutdown of markets, schools and colleges, and demanding that the accused be hanged at the earliest. Subsequently, the MP government had formed an SIT under DSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla to probe the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape Gangrape Child Sexual Abuse Mandsaur gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games