PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah hand urns with late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes to party chiefs

Party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, as well as members of Vajpayee's family, were present at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP members hold candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bengaluru on August 17 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders handed urns with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes to party presidents from across the country at a function here today.

The BJP has decided to take out 'asthi kalash yatras' in all districts and immerse the ashes in rivers across the country.

The yatra was being organised as party workers and people in the country wanted to pay tribute to the late prime minister, who died last week after a prolonged illness at the age of 93, party leaders said.

Processions will start from state capitals and will pass through all blocks, they said.

