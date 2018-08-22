Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks Centre to discuss Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan 

He urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the matter with her Pakistan counterpart so that devotees can visit the historic gurdwara during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to seek access for Sikh pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib shrine in Pakistan, an issue which his minister Navjot Sidhu said figured briefly during his visit to Islamabad.

He urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the matter with her Pakistan counterpart so that devotees can visit the historic gurdwara during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a Punjab government statement said today.

In a letter to the Union minister, the chief minister has asked her to make a personal effort on the issue, saying it has been a longstanding demand of the Sikh community.

He suggested that a Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor across the international border can be opened for the duration of the celebrations.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Sidhu had mentioned the corridor at his press conference yesterday, on his return from Islamabad where he had gone to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sidhu defended hugging Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at that ceremony, saying it was an "emotional response" after the general told him that Pakistan was making efforts to establish the corridor.

The hug had been criticised by the opposition as well as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

In his letter, the chief minister reminded that the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, who breathed his last in Kartarpur, is being observed in November 2019.

"The Government of Punjab has been requesting Government of India time and again for taking up the matter with the Government of Pakistan for a corridor from the international border to Kartarpur," he wrote.

He said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh too had given assurances on the corridor during his visits to Punjab.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Kartarpur Sahib shrine Punjab Chief Minister Indo-Pak discussion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games