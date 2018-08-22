Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi sets off to Europe on NRI outreach mission

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda is behind the visit which will involve interactions with the NRIs both in Hamburg and London as part of the series started with the US last year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi flew for his five-day tour to Europe during which he will address NRI conclaves in Germany and London.

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda is behind the visit which will involve interactions with the NRIs both in Hamburg and London as part of the series started with the US last year. In Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi met Niels Annen, Minister of State and Member of the Bundestag and discussed politics in the two countries with him besides issues like floods in Kerala, GST and jobs.

"Honoured to receive Rahul Gandhi in my constituency Eimsbüttel in Hamburg. India is a valued partner and close friend,-" Annen, minister in the German foreign ministry, tweeted.Rahul will also address an audience at the Bucerius Summer School, Hamburg on Wednesday evening. Besides Pitroda, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Milind Deora, Madhu Goud Yashki and social media in charge Divya Spandana would also be present during Gandhi's visit.

There was a controversy around one of the events being cancelled in London but Pitroda later clarified that the programme was on. Party managers believe such NRI conclaves help build Gandhi's image as a global leader and provide him to articulate his views on social, economic and political issues in the country.

