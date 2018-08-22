SC removes leprosy statute as a ground for divorce, separation and annulment of marriage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To put an end to the discrimination against leprosy-affected persons, Centre has finally started moving in the direction by removing it from existing statutes as a ground for divorce, separation and annulment of marriage.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand informed a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra early this week that the process for drafting the law was underway and the government needed four months to complete it.

ASG said after the proposal for the new law as approved by the Union Cabinet, it will be introduced in Parliament. All the discriminatory provisions would be repealed. The submissions were made while the court is hearing a PIL by a Delhi-based think-tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy praying to repeal 119 laws that allegedly discriminate against people suffering from leprosy.

PIL said that such outdated provisions denied them access to public services, impose disqualifications on them under personal laws and prohibited them from occupying or standing for public posts or office. India accounted for 60 Per cent of the leprosy cases world over and 1.3 lakh cases were reported year in the country and the disease was mainly caused due to low immunity caused by poverty and filthy living conditions and lack of awareness.

In 2008, even the National Human Rights Commission had recommended amendments to various laws to ensure leprosy-affected persons were not stigmatised. According to medical experts, leprosy patients are no longer contagious after about a week of multi-drug therapy, and that nearly 95 per cent people have enough immunity against the disease anyway.

Leprosy can be cured within six months to a year with a combination of three antibiotics. In July this year, the court had passed a slew of directions asking the Health Department of the Centre, states and UTs to carry out awareness campaign at the grassroots level to put an end to discrimination of persons suffering from leprosy.