Home Nation

Shatrughan Sinha supports Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan's army chief

Both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi had hugged their Pakistani counterparts during their visits to that country, said Shatrughan Sinha.

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu hugs Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan’s oath-taking | Twitter

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha today defended Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's hug to Pakistan's army chief, saying both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi had hugged their Pakistani counterparts during their visits to that country.

Sinha said Sidhu has already made himself clear on the issue and "I don't think there is any scope for any controversy."

"I have already said our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to Pakistan had hugged his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

Our present prime minister Narendra Modi had also hugged Nawaz Sharif during his visit.

I think the whole thing has been blown out of proportion," Sinha, a member of parliament, told reporters in Kolkata.

Sidhu, who was in BJP and joined the Congress in January last year ahead of the assembly election in Punjab, has often taken a stand at variance with his party.

The cricketer-turned-politician, visited Pakistan last week for the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Pakistan's prime minister.

But a photo grab of him hugging Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the function landed him in a controversy back home.

The Punjab minister today defended hugging the Pakistan army chief, saying he got caught in the moment after hearing that Sikh pilgrims may get access to a shrine across the border.

Speaking at a seminar in Kolkata, Sinha said he has never spoken against BJP but tried to "act as mirror" for the party.

"When people say that I speak against my party or the government, it is not speaking against them.

I have received my training from leaders like Nanaji Deshmukh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani.

I have learnt from them that party is bigger than the individual and country is bigger than the party," he said.

"If I am saying anything in favour of the nation, something positive, then actually I am saying it in favour of the party," he said.

"Keeping in mind the seniority and maturity sometimes you can show the mirror to others.

When I am speaking on demonetisation, I am speaking after witnessing the chaos across the country that this decision has led to.

Is it not my democratic right to speak up, I am not saying anything against the prime minister," Sinha, who served as Union minister in the Vajpayee government, said.

He also criticised the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, calling it "complicated".

"The people of this country faced lot of problems. So is it not my duty to speak up and point out?" he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Sinha expressed sadness over several incidents under the present NDA dispensation which, he said, indicated that the democratic institutions of the country were under threat.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Narendra Modi Shatrughan Sinha BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games