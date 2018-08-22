Subdued Bakrid in rain-ravaged Kerala

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bakrid was today observed in a subdued manner in Kerala, which is slowly recovering from the rain fury that has claimed 231 lives since August 8.

Hundreds of faithful thronged the mosques across the state in large numbers to mark the festival of sacrifice.

Special prayers were held at mosques for those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods and those who continue to suffer.

But, the number of special eidgahs was comparatively low at many places in the wake of water yet to recede in the low-lying areas and the ongoing rescue-and-relief operations.

At many mosques, volunteers were seen collecting donations for the flood-hit people from the devotees.

Giving out the festival messages, religious scholars and clerics urged the faithful to contribute generously to rebuild the lives of the flood-hit people.

Moulavi V P Suhaib, Imam of the Palamyam Juma Masjid here, urged the people to extend all possible help to those affected.

"A large number of people are suffering due to the floods, help them, extend all possible support to them," he said, while leading the eidgah at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here.

The Imam also urged the faithful to donate the money they had kept aside for the celebrations to the affected people.

Latheef, hailing from Kollam district, said it was a low-key Bakrid this year.

"We had a special prayer at the mosque for the departed souls.

We were urged by the cleric to offer ourselves to help those suffering due to the floods," he said.

Maiza, a non-resident Keralite woman, who came here from the Gulf to celebrate Bakrid, said her family had decided not to buy new clothes or prepare any special delicacies to mark the festival.

"It used to be a colourful occasion.

But this time, we have decided to keep it a low-key affair to express our solidarity with the people in distress," the homemaker said.