UP hooch tragedy claims five lives; five cops suspended

After the incident was reported, five policemen, including Bidoli police outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector KP Singh and four constables, were suspended for negligence in duty.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Five people have died and seven others taken ill at a village in Shamli district since yesterday allegedly after consuming spurious liquor, police said today.

Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police Shalok Kumar said the incident happened at Kamalpur village under Jhanjhana police station, which is near the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border.

While three deaths occurred yesterday, two persons died today, he said.

The seven people who fell ill allegedly after consuming the spurious liquor have been taken to different hospitals for treatment, but they are in serious condition, he said.

Police said that one of the deceased, 55-year-old Joga Singh, had supplied the alleged spurious liquor and had also himself consumed it.

A case has been registered against Singh and other unidentified vendors under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including 304A (causing death by negligence) and relevant sections of the Excise Act, they said.

Other deceased have been identified as Inderpal (50) Dharmpal (49), Raj Kumar (42) and Sanjay (35).

