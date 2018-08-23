Home Nation

11 dead as SUV falls in deep gorge in Himachal

Police sources say that the cause of the accident seems like the poor visibility due to heavy rain and dense fog.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Three children and five women were among the eleven killed in the accident. (Photo |ANI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Three children and five women were among the eleven killed when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Mahindra Scorpio rolled down a gorge near Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh highway on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police sources say that the cause of the accident seems like the poor visibility due to heavy rain and dense fog. "We have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,'' said an official. The locals saw the mangled remains of the SUV in Rahni Nalla and informed the police.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night but came to police's notice only on Thursday morning. By that time the locals started the rescue operations before the rescue teams could reach the spot.

A rescue team was then rushed to the spot and the bodies were retrieved. Superintendent of Police of Kullu Shalini Agnihotri said the SUV was going to Pangi in Chambaict from Manali when the accident took place.

"The vehicle bearing registration number HP-45 7000 was entered at Gulaba check post near Manali but did not reach Koksar on Lahaul side," she said. The area of Rohtang on the Manali-Leh highway is notorious for unpredictable landslides and weather changes.

