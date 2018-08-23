Home Nation

7.5 per cent turnout in Meghalaya by-polls in first two hours of voting

The voter turnout till 9 am was less than 5 per cent in Ranikor seat, while in South Tura constituency it was a little over 10 per cent, the official said.

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: About 7.5 per cent votes were cast in the first two hours in the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya today amid tight security, Chief Election Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The voter turnout till 9 am was less than 5 per cent in Ranikor seat, while in South Tura constituency it was a little over 10 per cent, the official said.

The CEO said the voting would pick up by afternoon till the end at 5 pm. The voting began at 7 am.

The largest polling station is Matchakolgre in South Tura constituency with 1,337 voters and the smallest is Leper Colony with 151 voters.

In the Ranikor constituency, Rangthong with 817 voters is the largest booth, while Nongbahjynrin-Mawthabah with only 12 voters is the smallest one, Kharkongor said.

The bye-elections to the two seats were necessitated following the resignations of former Assembly Speaker and five-time Congress MLA Martin M Danggo, who joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP), and South Tura MLA Agatha K Sangma.

Danggo resigned on June 21, while Sangma quit on July 2.

In South Tura constituency in West Gao Hills district, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is currently a Member of Parliament from Tura, is contesting to become a member of the state Assembly.

Son of former Lok Sabha Speaker and chief minister Purno Sangma, he became the chief minister on March 6 this year with the support of regional parties and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is pitted against the Congress candidate Charlotte W Momin and Independents--John Leslee K Sangma and Chris Kabul A Sangma.

In the Ranikor seat in South West Khasi Hills district, NPP's Martin M Danggo will face United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Pius Marwein, People's Democratic Front (PDF) chairman P N Syiem and Congress candidate Jackiush Sangma.

Security has been tightened for the by-polls with the deployment of four companies of the Central Armed Police Force each in both the constituencies, an election official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked to keep extra vigil as Ranikor constituency borders Bangladesh, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya by-polls Martin M Danggo Conrad K Sangma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 