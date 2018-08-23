After Kerala, now Met office issues heavy rain alert to Uttarakhand

By IANS

DEHRADUN: A "heavy to very heavy rain" alert was issued on Thursday in Uttarakhand for the next three days by the regional Met Office.

The state has been receiving widespread rains, this time the warning is of a massive downpour in almost all the districts.

Dehradun and districts of Uttarkashi and Udham Singh Nagar have been receiving heavy rains in the past 24 hours, forcing the district administration to step up vigil. Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district is facing a flood-like situation, an official said.

In Bajpur, water logging has become a major scourge with most busy thoroughfares and localities like Teachers colony, Beria road and Ramraj road getting inundated with rainwater, he added.

Following the warning from the Met office, the state government has asked authorities in all the districts to be extra vigilant and have asked people living on the embankment areas of rivers to go to safer places.