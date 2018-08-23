Home Nation

After Kerala, now Met office issues heavy rain alert to Uttarakhand

The state has been receiving widespread rains, this time the warning is of a massive downpour in almost all the districts.​

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Following the warning from the Met office, the state government has asked authorities in all the districts to be extra vigilant. Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

DEHRADUN: A "heavy to very heavy rain" alert was issued on Thursday in Uttarakhand for the next three days by the regional Met Office.

The state has been receiving widespread rains, this time the warning is of a massive downpour in almost all the districts.

Dehradun and districts of Uttarkashi and Udham Singh Nagar have been receiving heavy rains in the past 24 hours, forcing the district administration to step up vigil. Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district is facing a flood-like situation, an official said.

In Bajpur, water logging has become a major scourge with most busy thoroughfares and localities like Teachers colony, Beria road and Ramraj road getting inundated with rainwater, he added.

Following the warning from the Met office, the state government has asked authorities in all the districts to be extra vigilant and have asked people living on the embankment areas of rivers to go to safer places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Rain alert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 