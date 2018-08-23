Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rapes: Patna HC raps CBI for failing to submit report, transferring SP heading probe

Asking why the court was not informed beforehand about the transfer, the Bench asked the CBI counsel to keep the court informed about such processes in future.

Published: 23rd August 2018 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Patna High Court (File Photo)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Patna High Court, which is monitoring the probe by CBI into the sexual exploitation of minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, on Thursday pulled up the central agency for failing to submit before it a report on the progress of the probe and transferring the SP heading the probe.

A division Bench of Chief Justice MR Shah and Ravi Ranjan expressed displeasure over CBI’s failure to submit the report regarding the progress of the probe on the appointed date. The CBI counsel sought more time, but the Bench directed the agency to submit the report in a sealed envelope during the next hearing slated for August 27.

The Bench asked CBI why its SP JP Mishra was transferred in the middle of the probe and that too just two days before the date fixed for submitting the report to the court. Asking why the court was not informed beforehand about the transfer, the Bench asked the CBI counsel to keep the court informed about such processes in future.

Since CBI’s main counsel in the case, Vipin Bihari Sinha, was not present at the court, a junior lawyer represented CBI. Dissatisfied by the lawyer’s replies, the Bench asked him to come fully prepared during the next hearing.

Observing that there have been reports in the media about possible raids, searches, seizures and arrests, the court also asked CBI how its probe plans were getting leaked to the media. Terming it a “serious issue,” the Bench asked the media to not show or print anything related to the case in advance.

JP Mishra, who had been heading the probe into the shelter home case since it was taken over by the agency on July 29, was shifted from CBI’s Special Crime Branch unit and attached to the office of the DIG in Patna on Tuesday.

While CBI said the transfer was a “routine process,” Opposition parties in Bihar decried the move, saying it raised suspicion that the direction of the probe was being influenced in order to protect powerful people linked to the case.

Under Mishra’s leadership, CBI teams had conducted dozens of raids across Bihar and interrogated former social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandeshwar Verma, a former MLC. Manju Verma had resigned from her post on August 8 after her husband’s name surfaced in the case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar shelter home rapes Patna High Court CBI Bihar minor girls rape SP JP Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar