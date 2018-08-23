Home Nation

Bihar woman paraded naked: NHRC notice to Bihar government

The National Human Rights Commission has also directed the state's Director General of Police to ensure proper protection to the woman.

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

molestation

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Bihar government days after a woman was assaulted and paraded naked by some people in Bihiya town of Bhojpur district in the state.

The National Human Rights Commission has also directed the state's Director General of Police to ensure proper protection to the woman and her family members so that she is not threatened or subjected to any kind harassment by the miscreants.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a woman was beaten and paraded naked by some people in Bihiya village of Bhojpur district in Bihar on suspicion of her involvement in a teenager's mysterious death," the national human rights panel said in a statement today.

The Commission observed that the incidents appear to be a "serious case" of violation of human rights including right to life of the teenager and the right to dignity to the victim woman.

Though FIRs were registered in the matter and several police personnel were placed under suspicion, the action "does not seem to be sufficient".

The Commission has issued a notice to the Bihar chief secretary, calling for a detailed report in the matter.

Both the officers have been given four weeks to respond.

While issuing notices, the Commission has observed that the sequence of incidents indicate towards "negligence on the part of the police authorities and the local administration".

The shameful incidence was a fallout of the violence that had rocked the main market area of Bihiya block, about 60 km from state capital Patna, after the body of 19-year-old Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on August 19, was found adjacent to a railway track the next morning.

Residents of Sah's native village Damodarpur had rushed to the spot upon hearing the news and some of them suspected that those living in a red light area nearby could have strangled the youth to death, police said.

The villagers set ablaze a number of shops in the market area and assaulted many local residents, police said.

As the mob frenzy continued, one of them dragged the woman out on street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her and hurling abuses, Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar had said.

Sixteen people have been arrested and eight policemen suspended in connection with the case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar woman paraded naked NHRC Bihar government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar