Complaints make government mull new NIRF norms

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry has decided to consider new and specific parameters to rank medicine, law, architecture, pharmacy and management colleges under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).Earlier this year, several institutes for technical education had expressed displeasure over low placement in the rankings saying the parameters were general and did not consider specific points exclusive to the categories.

“We have constituted sub-committees for five categories — medicine, law, architecture, pharmacy and management — in view of the complaints last year,” said a senior ministry official in the higher education department.“The sub-committees will decide specific parameters based on which ranking of these institutions will be carried out,” the official added.

NIRF India rankings 2018 was in the categories of overall, universities, engineering, management, colleges, pharmacy, medical, architecture and law, the last three being new additions. The framework ranks the participating institutions on five key parameters that are further subdivided into various categories. The parameters include — teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

'Ranking exercise flawed'

Following the release of rankings this year, many academicians had pointed out that the exercise did not take into account issues like geographical disadvantage and financial constraints.