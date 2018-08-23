Home Nation

Jharkhand: Former PM AB Vajpayee's ashes immersed in holy waters of Suvarnrekha

A grand procession, headed by 500 party workers on motorcycles, was organized to take the ashes from State BJP headquarters in Ranchi to Suvarnrekha River.

Published: 23rd August 2018

By Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: Ashes of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee were finally immersed in the holy waters of Suvarnrekha River in presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other senior party leaders in Ranchi on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers of Bharatiya Yuva Janta Morcha, along with their leaders, were also present during the procession holding placards having photograph of the late Prime Minister.

"The procession carrying ashes of late Prime Minister was started at around 1:30 pm from the state party headquarters and reached Namkom at 5 pm where Chief Minister Raghubar Das along with other prominent leaders including several MLAs, MPs and Ministers of Jharkhand immersed it to the holy water of Suvarnrekha River with the chanting of mantras," said Ranchi District Unit BJP President Manoj Mishra. Hundreds of people from all walks of life also participated in the procession, he added.

"People had been waiting patiently on both sides of the road to pay last tribute to their leader and showered flower on the vehicle carrying ashes of the late Prime Minster," said Singh. Though, the total distance covered was 13 km, but everyone, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, walked from Chutia to Namkom on foot as a mark of respect to the departed soul, he added.

State BJP President Laxman Gilua said that similar programmes would take place at division level at Koyal River at Medininagar, Damodar at Ramgarh, Ganga at Sahibgunj and Kharkai River at Bahragoda on Friday.

 

