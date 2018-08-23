'Kissing Baba' in Assam arrested

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The police in Central Assam's Morigaon district arrested a self-styled godman, widely known as the "Kissing Baba", for allegedly exploiting women.

His mother was also taken into custody for interrogation. Ram Prakash Chauhan, who claimed to have possessed "supernatural powers", used to "solve" problems, including marital discord, of women who visited him by kissing them.

Within three months since he set up his temple in Bhoraltup village in the district, the Baba became popular among locals for his "kiss therapy". The police said Chauhan had been arrested for spreading propaganda and exploiting "devotees".