Home Nation

'Kissing Baba' Ram Prakash Chauhan arrested in Assam

Ram Prakash Chauhan, who claimed to have possessed "supernatural powers", used to "solve" problems, including marital discord, of women who visited him by kissing them.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The police in Central Assam's Morigaon district arrested a self-styled godman, widely known as the "Kissing Baba", for allegedly exploiting women.

His mother was also taken into custody for interrogation. Ram Prakash Chauhan, who claimed to have possessed "supernatural powers", used to "solve" problems, including marital discord, of women who visited him by kissing them.

Within three months since he set up his temple in Bhoraltup village in the district, the Baba became popular among locals for his "kiss therapy". The police said Chauhan had been arrested for spreading propaganda and exploiting "devotees".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
godman Ram Prakash Chauhan Assam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games