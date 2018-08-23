Minor gangrape victim commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

BADAUN: In yet another case of gang rape, a minor, who was allegedly raped by a group of three men on the premises of a primary school in Badaun district of western UP, committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling of her room on Wednesday.

The girl took the extreme step after the medical report in the case purportedly did not confirm rape on her. The family of the victim, 14, alleged that she was kidnapped by a few men on gunpoint on Monday night when she had stepped out of the house to relieve herself in the open. She was allegedly waylaid to a nearby government-run school and gang-raped by the miscreants.

Later, the victim was found unconscious on the school premises.As per the claims of victim's family, initially, the incharge of Moosajhag police station indulged in dilly-dallying and did not lodge the FIR.

Subsequently, the victim along with her mother approached the SP city Jitendra Srivastava on whose intervention, a report was lodged against those named by the victim. The police then arrested the main accused and sent the victim for medical examination.

As per the police sources, the girl's medical examination did not confirm rape on her. They added that investigation revealed the accused was known to the victim and she had spoken to the arrested accused over phone 122 times.

Meanwhile, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on Wednesday night. While a forensic team was dispatched to the school where the girl was allegedly gang-raped.

Speaking to media, Badauan SSP Ashok Kumar said that the police received a complaint from the victim on August 21 following which a case of gang-rape was registered.

"The girl was found dead and her body was hanging from the ceiling of her room. The post-mortem examination on the body of the victim will be conducted by a medical board," the SSP said.

"Investigation is being done keeping all points in mind. The medical report does not suggest rape. Also, the victim and the accused were in constant touch with each other for over two months," he added.

The girl's kin, however, accused the police of trying to cover-up the crime to -"shield the culprits-".