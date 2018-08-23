Mumbai diary

Home Nation

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:58 AM

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Flamingoes find new home?

Flamingoes migrate to Mumbai from Iran towards the beginning of winters. They generally migrate back to their homeland before the monsoon begins. However, this year, some of these migratory birds appear to have made Mumbai their home. The newly formed mud flats at Gorai and Malad along Mumbai coast are the newfound homes of these magnificent birds. While some of the experts feel that the birds might have chosen Gorai, Malad area over their favourite Shivdi area due to heavy construction activity, others say only healthy and mature birds fly back to their homelands and the birds spotted recently at Gorai-Malad might have been among those who stay back till the next season.

Bird’s eye view of Marine Drive

A new tourists’ gallery atop Malabar hill would soon provide a bird’s eye view of the ‘Queen’s Necklace’ to the tourists. A four storied structure, which has been developed at a cost of `11 crore, is the new destination. On the top of this tourists’ gallery, a telescope and some binoculars would be provided to help the tourists get magnificent view of the city. The top floor of the viewing gallery can accommodate 50 people at a time and would have glasses on all the sides to help the tourists get a clear view. The spot where this gallery has come up used to have a restaurant that offered one of the best views of Mumbai’s shoreline but was taken over by the BMC in the year 2000.

Raveena Tandon becomes ambassador for SGNP

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) at Borivali has now got a brand ambassador in Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon to create awareness about its rich biodiversity and to educate tourists about the dos and don’ts that they need to follow. Spread over 103 sq km of area, SGNP  has over 170 species of butterflies, 800 species of trees, 274 species of birds and 35 species of mammals. The forest department had been on lookout for some famous personality to come forward to spread awareness about how to care for the jungle that is a favourite picnic spot of Mumbaikars. With Raveena conveying her consent to represent the SGNP, the forest department is now expected to push its plans for boosting tourism potential of the park in a
eco-friendly manner.

Maharashtra push for whale conservation

The Maharashtra government’s Mangrove Cell, which is engaged in mangrove conservation, plans to submit a proposal for the protection of the Arabian Sea Humpback Whale as a part of the Centre’s Recovery Programme for Critically Endangered Species. The Arabian Sea Humpback Whale is found along the Maharashtra coast. It  migrates from the Oman coast to Sri Lanka. The news about the plan is reassuring for environment activists. Experts have been saying that the species faces biggest risk from shipping, gillnet fishing and long-line fishing.

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

