National Commission of Scheduled Tribes asks Centre to review relaxation of permits for foreigners in Andaman

The National Commission of Scheduled Tribes pointed out how videos of Jarawa tribes which showed them in poor light were put up on the Internet.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andaman Islands (Photo | File)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Union Home Ministry recently decided to relax the restrictions for foreign tourists visiting the Andaman and Nicobar’s 29 inhabited islands, the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has raised concerns on its potential impact on the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). The body has urged the ministry to relook into its decision.

According to the NCST, entry to some of the restricted islands would make the PVTGs more vulnerable as they are extremely sensitive and the entry of foreign visitors would create problems for their long-term sustainability. Tourists also show little sensitivity towards these communities which may add to the woes of the communities. The concerns have been primarily raised for the islands of the Great Nicobar, the North Sentinel and the South Sentinel.  

The NCST pointed out how videos of Jarawa tribes which showed them in poor light were put up on the Internet. “The videos portrayed them as being silly. Visitors’ sensibility needs to improve which is why these islands should not be thrown open (for foreign tourists without RAPs). On several occasions, we have asked YouTube to take down some of these videos,” said Chandra.

Academics working for the preservation of PVTGs in the Andaman and Nicobar islands said this move would disadvantage the PVTGs.“These islands which are being opened up for tourists have habitations. The primary concern is whether the  PVTGs were consulted in the attempt to push tourism in these areas. In cases like these, you have to take the stakeholders’ perspectives into consideration ,” said an academic who has worked extensively on PVTGs in the islands.

A looming threat

  • The Centre has decided to exclude 29 islands from the RAP regime to boost tourism

  • De-notified islands include Havelock Island, Neil Island, Little Andaman, Baratang Island and Katchal Island

