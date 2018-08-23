SC seeks Election Commission response on Congress' plea on duplicate voters in MP, Rajasthan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Election Commission of India on pleas of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A bench of Justice A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued a notice to the ECI and the state election commission of MP and Rajasthan and posted the matter for further hearing on August 31.

During the hearing, senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Nath and Pilot, said that Nath had conducted a survey on his own cost in Madhya Pradesh and found that there were over 60 lakh duplicate voters in the voters' list.

He said there was a similar situation in Rajasthan where large numbers of duplicate voters have been found.

In his plea, Nath has also sought random verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the upcoming MP assembly polls.