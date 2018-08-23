Home Nation

Teen gangrape victim commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The victim was reportedly abducted on August 20 by the accused and taken to a secluded building before being sexually assaulted.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

She was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Sainjini village under Musajhag police station early morning.

By PTI

BADAUN: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide here today after being allegedly gang-raped by three men, police said.

The victim was reportedly abducted on August 20 by the accused and taken to a secluded building before being sexually assaulted, they said.

She was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Sainjini village under Musajhag police station early morning, they added.

"Post-mortem examination will be performed by a panel of three doctors to ascertain if it is a case of suicide. We will look into the matter from all angles," SSP Ashok Kumar said.

Earlier, the police had filed an FIR on the complaint of the victim's family and had also arrested the main accused, identified as Lankush.

However, Kumar had refuted the rape allegation by the girl, saying her medical report had confirmed that she wasn't gang-raped.

The SSP had also said that the girl and the accused were known to each other and had talked 122 times on the phone in the past couple of days.

However, the family of the girl alleged that they were being pressurised by the accused to compromise and withdraw the case.

"The families of the accused asked us to withdraw the case or we will face dire consequences," the brother of the victim, Balbir said.

Reacting to the allegation, the SSP said action will be taken if a complaint is received. Anyone found involved will not be allowed to go scot-free, he said.

UP gang rape

