Three killed, 35 injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Three persons were killed and 35 others injured when a bus overturned in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district early today, police said.

The bus was on its way to Raxaul in Bihar when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Jamsola chowk, about 90 km from here, they said.

One person died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, they said.

The injured were first rushed to primary health centre in Baharagora.

The doctors at the health centre referred them to government-run M G M Hospital here.

Altogether 15 injured persons were admitted in M G M hospital while several were discharged after first-aid, they added.

