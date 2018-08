By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 15-year-old rape survivor’s plea for abortion was approved by a district court in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Approving the plea, additional district and sessions judge Joydeep Mukherjee stated the girl was a minor and delivering a baby at this age would harm her physically. He stated that the victim did not conceive on her own will and is not obliged to bear the burden alone.

The girl was raped by an acquaintance in June at Nabagram.