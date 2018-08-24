Air India denies Italian DJ Olly Esse's assault allegations

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after an Italian DJ Olly Esse alleged assault by the Air India's ground staff member at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), the airlines on Friday denied the allegations saying that though there was a scuffle, no one was physically attacked.



On August 19, DJ Olly Esse shared a video on her Facebook account and claimed that her flight was delayed by nine hours and no response was given to her when she asked for help. Esse also alleged that she was slapped by the staff member.



In a statement released, Air India said, "Our flight to Mumbai on Sunday (August 19) was delayed. Following that, the Italian lady (Esse) approached Air India SATS, who directed her to another counter. The lady from AI SATS, which is our outsourced agency at RGIA, was being filmed by the Italian DJ. So she objected to it and raised her hand to stop the filming and the mobile slipped from the Italian lady's hand and was caught by her. It didn't fall down."



"She (Esse) accused the AI SATS girl of assault. CISF also intervened and told the Italian lady that she cannot film the staff," the statement added.



The Air India further claimed that Esse was allegedly agitated because of the delay. "She (Esse) complained about police inaction, so the police enquired into the matter and after watching the CCTV footage concluded there was no assault," the statement further read.