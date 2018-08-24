Air India tells WCD Ministry 12 cases of sexual harassment cases under inquiry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are 12 cases of alleged sexual harassment before its various internal complaints committees; government carrier Air India has informed the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Maneka Gandhi, Union Women and Child Development Minister on Thursday reviewed the progress of cases of alleged sexual harassment airline sector during the meeting with Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola and other officials of Civil Aviation Ministry.

In the meeting, it was also pointed out that there were a number of cases forwarded by WCD Ministry pertaining to private airlines to the civil aviation ministry, WCD ministry said in a statement on Friday. It was reported last week that Gandhi had summoned Kharola to seek an explanation behind the delay in completing probe in a sexual harassment case based on the complaint of an air hostess of the national carrier against its senior executive.

The victim had also met Gandhi, following which the ministry had sought a report from Air India in the case by June. However, WCD officials said the report would be "completed shortly" and refused to divulge details of the inquiry saying its "confidential."

After reviewing the cases and the progress of work done by the internal committees, Gandhi said that along with the cases of sexual harassment, some women employees tend to file complaints of administrative nature in the garb of sexual harassment."It is important for the ICC to very quickly dispose of these cases. This will enable the woman, if she has a genuine grievance, to explore proper administration/legal mechanisms for redressal. It will also enable the ICCs to focus on the actual cases," she said.

"It is no longer an exclusive sector perceived to be meant forupper-classs people as was the case during the 70s and 80s. With such inclusive workforce as well as passengers, it is important that the male employees in the sector, especially the pilots, are extra sensitive to the perceptions about women colleagues," she said.