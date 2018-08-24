Home Nation

Air India warns cabin crew against posting 'distasteful videos' on social media

Taking a serious note of these videos, Air India has directed the cabin crew not to post distasteful videos on any social networking site.

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Clad in Air India uniforms, some airline crew members danced to foot-tapping numbers and posted those videos on social media.

And a peeved Maharaja has warned them of disciplinary action for the "distasteful videos".

Sources said the crew members performed dance, including the Kiki dance, wearing uniforms.

Taking a serious note of these videos, the airline has directed the cabin crew not to post these on any social networking site.

PTI was not able to access the videos.

"It has been reported that several videos are being posted by cabin crew in uniform on YouTube, Music.

Ly (Tic Toc, Facebook etc) which are not only in bad taste but also do not reflect well for the company," Air India said in a communication to all cabin crew members on August 21.

The airline has instructed the crew to refrain from posting any such distasteful videos on any social networking site.

"It is incumbent on such crew to delete the videos without delay in failing which, we will be constrained to take disciplinary action against the erring crew," the communication said.

 



