Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

Coast Guard rescues Sri Lankan vessel in distress

The Indian Coast Guard MRCC, Port Blair coordinated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a disabled Sri Lankan Fishing Vessel (SLFV) in Andaman Sea, after receipt of information from maritime rescue coordination centre (MRCC) Colombo. After Indian Coast Guard’s help, on August 20, the Sri Lankan Naval Ship Samudura took disabled fishing vessel Jaya Isuru-03 under tow and is heading for Sri Lanka.

The operation began on August 17, when a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft was launched in the morning hours for search of disabled Sri Lankan fishing vessel Jaya Isuru-03. The Dornier located the disabled Sri Lankan fishing boat approximately 290 nautical miles (537 kms) North West of Port Blair.

Islanders extend a helping hand to Kerala

In the wake of the devastating floods that hit Kerala, a small group of people from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have collected relief materials worth around C25 lakh to help the southern state. All the materials were sorted, segregated and packed in 750 rescue kits containing cloths, basic needs, eatables and water. Dozens of faceless, responsible Islanders have also raised a relief fund to the tune of C93,910 for the God’s own country. Various organisations and individuals donated generously for this noble cause, said Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mr Bishnu Pada Ray.

Government officials in soup

The Central Bureau of Investigation has recently arrested an Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer, both working in Andaman & Lakshadweep Harbour Work Ltd., Port Blair for demanding and accepting bribe. The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe ffor allowing him to execute a road repairing work following which the CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed .

Bureaucratic rejig in Andamans

The Department of Personnel, A & N Administration, has ordered reallocation of works among at least five IAS/DANICS officers posted in the administration.

As per the order issued on the August 18, Kriti Garg, Deputy Commissioner of North and Middle Andaman District has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Nicobar, while Awanish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Nicobar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of North and Middle Andaman region. PS Reddy has been posted as Secretary (Agriculture, AH&VS, Fisheries), Udit Prakash Rai,

Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman has been directed to look after the charge of Secretary (General Administration, Housing and Estate) in addition to his own duties, Yashpal Garg, MD ANIIDCO has been handed over the charge of Secretary (Transport, Cooperation/RCS, Civil Aviation) in addition to his own duties, D Manikandan has been posted as Secretary (Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Sports and Youth Affairs) and Neha Bansal has been posted as Secretary (Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Industries and Art and Culture).

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com