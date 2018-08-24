Assam likely to face heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

By UNI

GUWAHATI: Heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain, is very likely to occur at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department in a bulletin here today.

The Met department said that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated sites in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during the period.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated divisions in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Tamil Nadu and coastal & south interior Karnataka during the period.

As conditions are likely to be rough to very rough in the west-central Arabian Sea, fishermen are advised not to venture in this area during next 24 hours, warned the Met office.

The Southwest Monsoon was active over west Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during past 24 hours.

It was weaker over Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala during the period.

Rain or thundershowers had occurred at most zones in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the period.

They had occurred at many areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and interior Karnataka during the period.

They had also occurred at a few portions in Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the period.

Isolated locales in Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, west Rajasthan, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu were also lashed by the rain during the period.