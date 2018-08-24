Home Nation

BJP has turned immersion of AB Vajpayee’s ashes into political circus: Nagaland Congress

The state BJP was also not happy with its Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along’s decision to bring the ashes for immersion in river Doyang.

Published: 24th August 2018 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

vajpayee

BJP members hold candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Opposition in Nagaland has expressed outrage over the saffron party’s move to get party leaders to immerse the ashes of late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the state and elsewhere in the country. BJP leaders are also not happy as they feel it will not ‘go down well.’

The Congress on Friday said the immersion of Vajpayee's ashes in some selected rivers of the country had been turned into a "political circus" by BJP.

The party observed that last rites are usually performed by family members for peace of the departed soul, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had "usurped" the last remains of Vajpayee and were using it for petty political gains.

"Having consigned the former PM into political oblivion after the 2004 election defeat and rendering his political thoughts and actions irrelevant through its divisive agenda and hate politics, the BJP’s sudden affection for the former PM after his demise is just a ploy to extract some cheap political mileage," the Congress said.

It also said, "The activities of BJP in Nagaland and particularly its state president, who displayed eagerness to please communal masters by following and observing rituals that are alien to our way of life, is an insult to all right-thinking Nagas. While we Nagas have been struggling for the past seven decades to protect our unique history, the all-out attempt by state BJP to assimilate themselves into a new alien culture as dictated by their high command is a severe assault on the aspirations of the Nagas.”

The state BJP was also not happy with its Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along’s decision to bring the ashes for immersion in river Doyang.

"It (urn full of ashes) has been kept at his (Along's) Kohima resident. He will take a call tomorrow (Saturday) as to when it will be immersed. Many of us asked him not to bring the ashes and suggested we hold a prayer meeting in remembrance of Vajpayee. His action will surely not go down well," a BJP leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat