Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in New Delhi on Thursday, and agreed to step up defence interactions and set up hotline to prevent misunderstandings on the disputed border.

Wei, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after his arrival on a four-day official visit on Tuesday, received a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block before his meeting with Sitharaman.

According to the defence ministry, the two ministers decided to expand "the engagement between their armed forces relating to training, joint exercises and other professional interactions.. Both sides also decided to work towards a new bilateral MOU (memorandum of understanding) on defence exchanges and cooperation to replace the MOU signed in 2006."

The ministers also "discussed issues relating to the border areas. It was agreed to work towards the full implementation of ongoing confidence building measures as well as (have) greater interaction at the working level to ensure maintenance of peace and tranquility" including the setting up of a hotline, it said.

However, it was unclear whether the differences over the protocol for the hotline had been sorted out. While Delhi wants the hotline to connect the Director General of Military Operations with his PLA equivalent, the Chinese side wants it connect with the deputy commander of its Chengdu-based Western Theatre Command.

This was the first formal bilateral meeting between the two ministers since the Doklam standoff on the Bhutan China border during June to August last year. Subsequently, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in April, the two sides agreed to step up efforts to ensure that a similar situation does not recur, and to bridge the trust deficit that plagues the two nations, despite more than 20 rounds of high level talks on the disputed border. Wei is expected to meet several senior Indian military officials during his visit.