Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe

Wei, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after his arrival on a four-day official visit on Tuesday, received a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block before his meeting with Sitharaman.

Published: 24th August 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Chinese State Councillor Wei Fenghe (Photo | Twitter/Raksha Mantri)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in New Delhi on Thursday, and agreed to step up defence interactions and set up hotline to prevent misunderstandings on the disputed border.

Wei, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after his arrival on a four-day official visit on Tuesday, received a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block before his meeting with Sitharaman.

According to the defence ministry, the two ministers decided to expand "the engagement between their armed forces relating to training, joint exercises and other professional interactions.. Both sides also decided to work towards a new bilateral MOU (memorandum of understanding) on defence exchanges and cooperation to replace the MOU signed in 2006."

The ministers also "discussed issues relating to the border areas. It was agreed to work towards the full implementation of ongoing confidence building measures as well as (have) greater interaction at the working level to ensure maintenance of peace and tranquility" including the setting up of a hotline, it said.

However, it was unclear whether the differences over the protocol for the hotline had been sorted out. While Delhi wants the hotline to connect the Director General of Military Operations with his PLA equivalent, the Chinese side wants it connect with the deputy commander of its Chengdu-based Western Theatre Command.

This was the first formal bilateral meeting between the two ministers since the Doklam standoff on the Bhutan China border during June to August last year. Subsequently, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in April, the two sides agreed to step up efforts to ensure that a similar situation does not recur, and to bridge the trust deficit that plagues the two nations, despite more than 20 rounds of high level talks on the disputed border. Wei is expected to meet several senior Indian military officials during his visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Wei Fenghe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar