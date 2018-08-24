Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

By IANS

SRINAGAR: One militant was killed on Friday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The militant's body was recovered from the gunfight area in Gandole village of Kokernag area.

"Firing has now stopped, but a search operation is ongoing. Identity of the victim is being ascertained," the police said.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces earlier on Friday cordoned off the village.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," police sources said.

Up to three militants were reported to be hiding in the village.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.