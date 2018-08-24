Home Nation

Jharkhand HC cancels Lalu Prasad Yadav's provisional bail, directs him to surrender on August 30

The RJD chief's counsel pleaded for an extension of his provisional bail by three more months as he had been admitted to Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai after pus formation was diagnosed.

Published: 24th August 2018 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a big blow to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand High Court on Friday turned down his application seeking three months extension to the provisional bail granted earlier to him on medical grounds and directed him to surrender before it expires on August 30.

A six-week provisional bail was first granted by the Jharkhand High Court on May 11 for the purpose of medical treatment on the conditions of restraining himself from any political activity and had also been asked to submit medical reports before the Court which was extended several times on similar grounds.

Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the RJD chief, pleaded for an extension of his provisional bail by three more months as he had once again been admitted to the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai after pus formation was diagnosed. Lalu had undergone an operation for fistulae a few weeks back in the same hospital. The CBI Counsel, protesting strongly against his submission, pleaded before the Court not to extend it further as proper care could be taken here in RIMS also.

"The Court did not extend the provision bail granted to Lalu ji and asked him to surrender on or before August 30 before the Court from where he will be sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment if required," said Lalu's counsel Prabhat Kumar. Turning down the application for extension of provision bail on medical grounds, the Court said that it could also be done in RIMS also, he added. "Referring to the other three operations advised by the doctors, the Court directed to file fresh applications," said Advocate Kumar.

Before granted provisional bail, Prasad was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 after a Special CBI Court convicted and sentenced him for three-and-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case RC64A/96. Subsequently, he was sentenced in three other cases related to fodder scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Jharkhand High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat