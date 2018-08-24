Home Nation

Maharashtra: 14-year-old girl found raped, killed in her house

The accused entered the house when she was alone and allegedly raped her; then severely beat her and drowned her in a water tub.

Published: 24th August 2018 02:55 PM

Stop Rape

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

THANE: A 14-year-old girl was found raped and killed by unidentified persons in her house at Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra, police said today.

The girl was alone at her home in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi at the time of the incident yesterday afternoon, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

An offence under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) has been registered, she said, adding a manhunt has been launched for the culprits.

However, it was not clear how many people were involved in the crime, which came to light when the victim's elder sister returned home in the evening, Narkar said.

The accused entered the house when she was alone and allegedly raped her.

They then severely beat her and drowned her in a water tub, Narkar said.

When the victim's elder sister returned home, she was shocked to see her sibling lying dead.

After her parents arrived, they lodged a police complaint, she said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and based on its findings, the police registered the rape and murder offence against unidentified persons late in the night at the Narpoli police station, Narkar said.

