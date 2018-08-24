Rahul Gandhi to skip, Amit Shah to attend meet for M Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah will take part in a meeting organised by the DMK on August 30 in Chennai to commemorate the party’s late leader M Karunanidhi. However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not be attending.

The DMK’s ally will be represented by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Confirmation that the BJP chief will attend the event titled “Therkil Uthithelundha Sooriyan” (a sun which rose from the south) has raised speculation about possible alliances ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leadership will also be in attendance as a show of unity, given DMK is a key player.

“Following our invitation, BJP president Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, CPI general-secretary Sudhakara Reddy, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, KM Kader Mohideen of Muslim League and a few others will attend,” DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi told Express on Thursday.

“Having said that, however, my view is that the UAE government offered this assistance spontaneously on the basis of television stories and may not have consulted anybody in the government.”

Unfortunately, he says, “Whatever happens in India acquires a political dimension, in this case because you have a different government in the centre and the state. Sadly, you can’t get away from this. I would have personally preferred that these things were discussed quietly between officials concerned in Delhi and Kerala. If the politician has to posture in the public domain, let them. This is the sophisticated way to handle it. The people of Kerala are suffering a lot, they don’t need this kind of crap in their lives.”

Mohan Guruswamy, the founder president of the Center for Policy Alternatives, agrees. “The government is playing politics here,” he says. “We could have quietly accepted the aid, or we could have said that invest that kind of money in long term assets in Kerala, instead of this very undignified way of saying we don’t want your aid. Also, central government is offering a meager `500 crore, which can’t deal with even a fraction of the enormous devastation in Kerala.”

According to him, “This is a gesture which cements friendships, investing in goodwill in a part of the country which is relevant to them. If there was a flood in Assam, I doubt if the UAE would have offered that kind of money.”

He also added that the Emirs might take this kind of thing as a slap on their face. “An act of generosity which is voluntary and you say no it, it doesn’t send a good signal,” he said.

“This is not Mother Teresa kind of aid, to provide succour to people on the streets. This is to mitigate an immediate circumstance, and I think it is a big mistake not to accept it. We could have told the sheikhs this is very generous, but Kerala will benefit more if you invest in infrastructure and stuff like that. But we said no. This is bad optics, bad politics.

This alienation from the south just gets deeper and deeper because of this. I don’t think there was any application of mind in Delhi. It’s a misplaced sense of pride. Everybody knows we have ineffective governments and systems. We can’t hide these things by refusing aid. Does that change the circumstances in India? 140 in the FDI index, 170 in the GDP index? Does it change the fact that 30% of India is below the poverty line? 68% below the UNDP mandated line?”