Home Nation

Tributes pour in for 'intellectual giant' Kuldip Nayar

Tributes started pouring in for the journalist from politicians and the media fraternity since the news of his death.

Published: 24th August 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI leader D Raja and former Union minister Arun Shourie at Lodhi Road crematorium to pay tributes to Kuldip Nayar. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kuldip Nayar’s book Beyond the Lines: An Autobiography brought sharp insights into India’s past and present, with Nayar recounting India’s foreign policy decisions, development plans and its relations with neighbouring countries.

His other books include Scoop! : Inside Stories From The Partition To The Present; Wall at Wagah: India-Pakistan Relations, India after Nehru and Emergency Retold, among others.

Nayar was a fierce advocate of a free Press and was jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during Emergency. Highlighting his contributions to journalism during Emergency, historian Ramachandra Guha wrote: “Nayar was not a prose stylist, and prone to the odd conspiracy theory. Yet, his commitment to interfaith harmony, his professional commitment and integrity, and his courage during Emergency absolutely shine.”

Tributes started pouring in for the journalist from politicians and the media fraternity since the news of his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuldip Nayar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar