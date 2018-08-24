Tributes pour in for 'intellectual giant' Kuldip Nayar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kuldip Nayar’s book Beyond the Lines: An Autobiography brought sharp insights into India’s past and present, with Nayar recounting India’s foreign policy decisions, development plans and its relations with neighbouring countries.

His other books include Scoop! : Inside Stories From The Partition To The Present; Wall at Wagah: India-Pakistan Relations, India after Nehru and Emergency Retold, among others.

Nayar was a fierce advocate of a free Press and was jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during Emergency. Highlighting his contributions to journalism during Emergency, historian Ramachandra Guha wrote: “Nayar was not a prose stylist, and prone to the odd conspiracy theory. Yet, his commitment to interfaith harmony, his professional commitment and integrity, and his courage during Emergency absolutely shine.”

Tributes started pouring in for the journalist from politicians and the media fraternity since the news of his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family.”