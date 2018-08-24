Home Nation

UP government may have to ground 2 out of 3 planes as 4 state pilots resign

This might affect VVIP movement as the Chief Minister is a frequent flyer.

Published: 24th August 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an unprecedented development, four Uttar Pradesh government pilots handling VIP movement have quit, citing allowance disparities and rising work pressure due to increased VVIP movement. The pilots had put in their papers a few weeks ago but their resignations were only accepted by the UP civil aviation department on Thursday night.

As a result of the resignations, the Yogi Adityanath government might have to ground two out of the three aircraft in its fleet. This might affect VVIP movement as the Chief Minister is a frequent flyer.

Earlier, the pilots, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Kihore, JPS Walia and Kamleshwar Singh, had also cited highhandedness of a senior officer of the department as the immediate reason for their resignations.

However, as per an official statement of the civil aviation department, those pilots were on a contractual basis till 2020.

The pilots who resigned were flying Super King planes and though the state government has hired two replacements in the last one month, but the new appointees have no experience of flying those planes, sources said.

“Therefore, flying two of the three planes in the fleet would either be very risky or they have to be grounded," said a senior official in the civil aviation department.

Moreover, one of the two pilots inducted recently, has not flown for the last five years. "Allowing such pilots to fly VVIPs, including the CM and the governor, could be a grave security threat," said the official.

“It’s a big loss to the UP government as three of the pilots who have resigned were designated 'pilot examiners' by the DGCA for grooming and training budding pilots," a senior official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh government UP pilots quit UP government UP civil aviation department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat