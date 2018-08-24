Home Nation

Vajpayee's niece snubs Karuna Shukla over 'politics on ashes' remark

Published: 24th August 2018 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

 

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug. 24 (ANI): Niece of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kanti Mishra has rebuffed another niece of the late leader, Karuna Shukla, over her statement criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for carrying the veteran leader's ashes to different states for immersion.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "He (Vajpayee) does not belong to me or her (Karuna), he belongs to the nation. Everyone cannot go to Delhi so when 'Kalash' comes to their state they get a chance to pay their last respects".

Mishra's statement comes after Karuna, a Congress leader, alleged that the BJP is politicising the former prime minister's death for gains in the upcoming 2019 elections.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16 at All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. Following the cremation of the leader, his ashes were distributed to the presidents of BJP-ruled states for immersion. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat