2019 Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up three key panels, 19-member manifesto committee

A 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party's manifesto for the general elections.

Published: 25th August 2018 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | EPS/Vinay Madapu

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo|Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress today set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

Party chief Rahul Gandhi formed the key nine-member Core Group Committee comprising A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal.

A 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party's manifesto for the general elections.

Gandhi also formed a committee comprising 19 top party leaders who will look after the party's publicity during the elections.

Announcing the setting up of the committees, party General Secretary, Organisation Ashok Gehlot said with the constitution of the committees, the party will go into election mode and start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.

