Home Nation

Ahead of 2019 election, Congress kickstarts campaign against Rafale deal

As per the strategy drawn to corner the government, the Congress will be holding as many as 100 press conferences across the country over a period of time against the government.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress

Congress flag used for representation (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has started a nationwide campaign from today in order to "force" the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government to answer allegations leveled against it in the controversial Rafale deal.

As per the strategy drawn to corner the government, the Congress will be holding as many as 100 press conferences across the country over a period of time to "wake up" the government.

While former Union Minister P. Chidambaram addressed the media today in Kolkata, Ajay Maken will hold a press conference in Chandigarh, Shakeel Ahmed in Dhanbad, Pratap Singh Bajwa in Dharamsala and Pawan Khera in Gurugram. The media briefings will culminate on September 26.

"Through Rafale deal, the BJP has done encounter of transparency, Make in India and Defence Procurement scheme," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told ANI adding "The Centre needs to tell the people of this country how they have done corruption worth Rs 42,000 crore through this deal? How they took the contract from a government company and gave it to their friend? We will force the BJP government to give answers regarding this deal. The BJP is not a corruption-free government, rather it is an investigation-free government," he added.

The Congress party is all set to stage a district-wise protest to reach out to the common man on the issue of the Rafale deal.

State units have also been directed to organise protests in all headquarters of the states on the issue. For the month-long campaign programme, the Congress has fielded 50 leaders, including the former ministers and spokespersons of the party

The Congress has repeatedly attacked the BJP on the Rafale deal on several occasions.

During the No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had met French President during his visit to India and asked him about the secrecy clause in the pact. He further claimed that the French President had denied about any such clause.

Despite France clarifying that there was a 2008 security agreement between the two countries in this regard that legally binds the two nations to protect classified information, Rahul stood by his claims and got support from other Opposition leaders as well.

In 2008, India had signed a deal with France-based Dassault Aviation to purchase 36 Rafale jets, which is slated to be one of the world's biggest military procurement in recent history and could cost the Indian government USD 15 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale deal Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5