Congress will cooperate with BJP if they pass Women's Reservation Bill: Rahul Gandhi

The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, but has been stalled in the Lok Sabha.

By PTI

LONDON: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that his party would happily co-operate with the BJP if they wish to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Speaking during an interaction programme at the prestigious London School of Economics, the 48-year-old leader said that he has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have sent a message to the Prime Minister, the day he wishes to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, entire Congress party is happy to co-operate with BJP," Gandhi said.

The Congress chief during the occasion also stated that quality of debate in Parliament has deteriorated in the last few decades.

"The quality of debate in the same Parliament in 50s & 60s was high, but if you notice the level of debate in the Indian Parliament today, the quality has decreased.

This is because the MPs don't have the power to make laws," said Gandhi.

Gandhi said that over the years minorities have progressed.

"If you look at the history of India for the last 70 years, you would understand that more minorities are able to move forward," said Gandhi.

