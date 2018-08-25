Curfew imposed in Rajasthan town after attack on Kanwariyas

By PTI

JAIPUR: Curfew was imposed in Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district today where communal clashes erupted after members of the minority community pelted stones at Kanwariyas injuring 15 of them.

The attack that took place yesterday was followed by arson in which a vehicle was torched forcing the authorities to impose Section 144 of CrPC last evening.

However, the situation deteriorated today after some Hindus led by Tonk MP and Malpura MLA took out a Tiranga Yatra in the town against the attack on Kanwariyas.

The yatra was supposed to pass through a lane where a mosque is located. We anticipated a confrontation so tried to divert the rally but the crowd was adamant.

We had to disperse them, SHO Malpura Navnit said. Soon after, stone pelting began again and three shops were torched, he added.

Police had to lob tear gas shells to control the situation and curfew was imposed thereafter, he said further.

"It was our Tiranga Yatra and the Muslim community pelted stones at us which led to the tension,"Malpura MLA Kanhaiya Lal said.

Police said that 17 people including three from the minority community were detained.

"Situation in the town is tensed but under control," the police added.