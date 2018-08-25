Four over-ground workers of militant outfits arrested, 3 hideouts busted in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four over-ground workers (OGWs) of militant outfits were arrested and three hideouts of the ultras busted in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman said today.

The police, along with security forces, busted a hideout in Rajpora Litter area and arrested an over-ground worker, he said.

Incriminating material along with improvised explosive device (IED) material was recovered from the hideout, the spokesman said.

In another incident, two hideouts were busted in Khallen and Tahab villages of Pulwama district.

The magazine of an AK rifle, an INSAS magazine and one UBGL were seized, the spokesman said.

Three people, who were allegedly working for militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen group, were arrested, the spokesman said.

Cases under relevant sections of the IPC were registered against them, he added.