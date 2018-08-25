Home Nation

Government approves procurement of 111 helicopters for Navy at cost of Rs 21,000 crore

The Defence ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

Published: 25th August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image | Demo of Defence Helicopters at Defexpo. (Photo | File / EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the Defence Ministry today approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore, officials said.

They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.

The official said the DAC also granted approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to approximately Rs 24,879 crore which included approval for acquisition of 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun systems for the Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364 crores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5