Government approves procurement of 111 helicopters for Navy at cost of Rs 21,000 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the Defence Ministry today approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore, officials said.

They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.

The official said the DAC also granted approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to approximately Rs 24,879 crore which included approval for acquisition of 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun systems for the Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364 crores.